Jurgen Klopp praises “skinny boy from Ireland” Caoimhin Kelleher

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Caoimhin Kelleher, following his Carabao Cup semi-final clean sheet against Arsenal on Thursday night.

While Kelleher has always been a competent second choice at Liverpool, in recent weeks he has shown just how capable he is of stepping up when required.

He played very well in the league in a massive game against Chelsea, and most recently made one of the saves of the season from an Alexander Lacazette free-kick against Arsenal.

He looked extremely confident throughout this whole game, and will even better after hearing his manager’s latest comments.

Jurgen Klopp on Caoimhin Kelleher

Speaking after the game, Klopp was asked about his young goalkeeper, and how he feels he is progressing at the club.

He said: “He is my number two at Liverpool, I don’t think you can be rated much higher given the age he is. We are more than happy with him, absolutely.

“There are a lot of steps to go. Since I arrived here for the first time, I saw a skinny boy from Ireland, standing in a big goal. It was like ‘Okay, this could take a while…’

“Since then he has made incredible steps, and now he is a top class goalie, definitely. He’s calm like you cannot believe, he’s good with the ball, and on top with that makes incredible saves.”

Referencing what the young Corkman could do next season, Klopp implied that he should remain at the club.

“What can you do better at this age than learn from the best goalie in the world? All of these things are really good for him and we are more than happy to have him.”

It will be extremely interesting to see what happens next season, and whether or not Kelleher (and the club) decides that a loan move is the best option.

Based on Klopp’s comments, it seems he would rather the player sticks around…

