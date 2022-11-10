Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on hero Caoimhin Kelleher

He was the penalty shootout hero… again.

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Liverpool’s penalty hero Caoimhin Kelleher after his heroics against Derby County on Wednesday night.

Kelleher saved the day for Liverpool in a penalty shootout again, this time saving three of Derby’s spot-kicks, including one from Ireland international Conor Hourihane.

The Corkman also kept a clean sheet in regular time, before stealing the show in the Carabao Cup shootout, something which he has made a habit of over the past year or so.

Speaking after the game, Klopp was quick to speak highly of his second-choice goalkeeper, insisting he can continue to break records for Liverpool.

This comes after Wednesday night saw him save his sixth penalty in a shootout – the most in the club’s history – after surpassing Pepe Reina’s tally of five.

Jurgen Klopp on Caomhin Kelleher

He said: “He still has a lot of goalkeeper years to come for him so if he can keep that record it would be exceptional and completely insane numbers. He did really well.

“We never hold him back or say, ‘Caoimhin, you can’t play.’ He’s exceptional, absolutely exceptional.

“He came back from holiday and was injured. It took a really long time to get him back in training and back to speed. But obviously he’s ready now.”

Klopp said that he felt the best of Kelleher’s saves was the one to deny on-loan Everton striker Lewis Dobbin, the final Derby penalty of the night.

Three outstanding saves, Caoimhín 🧤 pic.twitter.com/6BUffWfZig — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 10, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher

Having missed pre-season through injury, this is Kelleher’s first appearance of the season, and it comes at quite an ideal for him.

Ireland have two friendlies in the coming weeks, against Malta and Norway, and if Stephen Kenny is looking to experiment with his team in any way, the Liverpool keeper could be in line for a chance to make that jersey his own.

