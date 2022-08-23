Jurgen Klopp reveals what he said to Bruno Fernandes after the game

A heated exchange…

Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he and Bruno Fernandes said to each other after the game between Manchester United and Liverpool on Monday night.

Man United won the game 2-1, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, while a late Mo Salah goal was not enough for Klopp’s side.

After the final whistle, Klopp and Fernandes seemed to be having quite a serious conversation, which the Liverpool boss was asked about after the match.

He explained that it was not an animated conversation at all, and that the two were discussing Lisandro Martinez allegedly going down a bit too easily.

Jurgen Klopp on Bruno Fernandes conversation

He said: “It was not animated it was the most harmless conversation I have ever had with a player who was as emotional as I was.

“It was to do with the situation with Martinez, when he went down for an awful tackle. It was obviously nothing, and he made a bit of it.

“Fernandes said ‘You would do the same’, and I said ‘No, I cannot fall like this.’

“But it was all fine after the game, he said he needs these kinds of conversations so I said to use me.”

Fernandes did not have his best game on the night, and he almost conceded a comical own-goal that would have made it 1-1, but he did help his team win a game against their fiercest rivals, on a night where he was given the armband.

Jurgen Klopp vs Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder was involved in another incident towards the end of the game, after Salah’s goal, where he was trying to hold on to the ball to waste time.

When Salah tried to get it off him, Fernandes went down holding his face as if he had actually been struck.

Given he was already on a yellow card, he and United can consider themselves lucky that he was not sent off either for simulation or for delaying the restart of the game.

