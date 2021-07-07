Jurgen Klinsmann brings English pundits back down to earth with “reality check”

“Yeah cheers, Jurgen. Cheers mate.”

England take on Denmark in the semi-final of Euro 2020 on Wednesday night, and unsurprisingly, a lot of British football pundits and former players are speaking as if they’ve booked their place in the final already.

While England undeniably are the favourites for the game, it did feel like some pundits were assuming the game against Denmark would be a complete formality, and Jurgen Klinsmann clearly took issue with this.

Rio Ferdinand in particular was speaking extremely confidently about England’s chances of winning the tie, and the tournament in general, when Klinsmann interrupted.

Jurgen Klinsmann on England vs Denmark

“They deserve a lot of respect,” Klinsmann said of Denmark. “What they’ve done since that incident with Christian Eriksen is unbelievable, a fairytale, they deserve every compliment they get. The risk for England is that everything is too perfect already.

“Everything matches up. They’re in sync, they’re playing well, they bring in whoever they want to bring in and they do well. Everything looks perfect. The question is if Denmark score a goal, how do they (England) react then?

“Hopefully, it doesn’t happen, but there’s a long way to go.”

Ferdinand then said, sarcastically, “Yeah cheers, Jurgen. Cheers mate.”

Meanwhile, presenter Gary Lineker said, half-joking, “Nothing like a reality check. No problem at all with that.”

After Italy defeated Spain on penalties, it seemed as though Ferdinand had completely disregarded Klinsmann’s advice, as he claimed: “England are the best team and they’d beat both of them (Spain & Italy). It didn’t matter who went through tonight, England have too much for either team.”

Kasper Schmeichel on football coming home

Before Italy took on Spain, Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel perfectly dismissed the significance of stopping “football coming home” ahead of the crucial semi-final.

When he was asked whether or not he wanted to stop “football coming home”, Schmeichel’s response was a piece of art.

“Has it ever been home? I mean, have you ever won it?” Schmeichel answered, referring to the fact that, unlike Denmark, England have never won a European Championship.

