Julen Lopetegui the latest manager to reject Tottenham job

The managerial hunt continues for Spurs.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has become the latest manager to reject the Tottenham manager’s job.

President of Sevilla Jose Castro said that Tottenham made a “dizzying” offer for Lopetegui, but that he is happy with his current role at the Spanish club.

Jose Mourinho was sacked as Spurs manager back in April, with former player Ryan Mason taking over for the rest of the season. Since the end of the season, Spurs have been chaotically looking for a new gaffer, with Lopetegui the latest name attached.

Lopetegui rejects Tottenham

He said: “Julen rang me and told me. He said he’d received offers he’d not listened to in addition to a dizzying one from Tottenham.

“But he (Lopetegui) said he doesn’t forget things and that he is very motivated here. We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I’m sure he will bring much more to the club.

“You see his ability and leadership every day. Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here.”

This comes just days after Spurs stopped negotiations with Paulo Fonseca due to financial reasons, before going after Italian football legend Gennaro Gattuso, though those discussions did not last long.

Since the end of the 2020/2021 season, Spurs have been linked with a whole host of managers from all across Europe.

Spurs fans have had to put up with rumours suggesting Antonio Conte was close to joining the club, as well as links with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, before Fonseca seemed like it was a done deal.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is now the bookies’ favourite to take the vacant job, with former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo also linked with the role.

