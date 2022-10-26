Jude Bellingham reveals post-match conversation with Erling Haaland

Two of football’s greatest young talents.

Jude Bellingham has revealed what he told Erling Haaland after Borussia Dortmund’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The game finished 0-0 despite City having an excellent chance to win all three points, with Riyad Mahrez missing a penalty.

However, the result suited, as it meant that City sealed top spot in the group while Dortmund secured their place in the knockout stage as runners-up.

Bellingham spoke to his former teammate after the game, and joked about the fact that they have both scored one goal against each other so far this season.

Haaland, somewhat worryingly for City fans, was taken off at half-time on Tuesday, with Pep Guardiola slightly concerned about his fitness.

Jude Bellingham on Erling Haaland

Speaking after the match, Bellingham told BT Sport: “I said to him (Haaland) at the end of the game, ‘We’re 1-1 on goals’.

“But I’m not too satisfied because I didn’t score either but, of course, we got the draw, that’s what we needed to carry on this journey.”

“It’s good for us on that side of the game, defensively we were really good.

“Not many teams keep clean sheets against Manchester City, especially this season with all the quality they’ve got.

“To do that is really promising for us, I think we could’ve gone for it a little bit more but we can be grateful they missed a penalty and Greg (Kobel) made a huge save.

“There’s different things to take from the game, we were here to qualify and we did that.”

Bellingham will likely be a crucial part of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans, with the Dortmund star arguably England’s most in-form midfielder at present.

Himself and Declan Rice could represent an extremely dynamic and composed duo that Southgate will hope can help his side go all the way in Qatar.

