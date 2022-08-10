Juan Mata linked with Premier League move

An interesting move for the Spaniard, if it happens.

Juan Mata has been linked with a Premier League move to Leeds United, following his exit from Manchester United.

Mata’s contract expired this summer, along with a number of other Man United players, but the Spaniard has been spotted in the Manchester area ever since, clearly planning on remaining in England if the correct offer arrives.

Spanish news outlet Marca has reported that Mata is in talks with Leeds over a move, while transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has poured water on the flames.

Romano said that Leeds do admire Mata as a professional, and that there is interest, but there are no ongoing talks between both parties.

Romano also stated that rumours linking Mata with Real Oviedo are “wide of the mark”.

It is believed that Mata is eager to remain in England, and ideally close to Manchester, which does leave him quite limited with regards to options in the top flight.

He has even been linked with certain teams in the Championship, but even his brief performances last season showed that he does still have quite a bit to offer a Premier League side.

One game in particular, at home against Brentford, was a masterclass from Mata, and put some of United’s other attacking options to shame.

At 34, Mata is never going to be play every single week, but he can definitely bring a lot to the table, even with a Premier League side.

One can imagine him slotting in behind Patrick Bamford at Leeds, even off the bench, and supplying the English striker with the creativity that only some have in the locker.

It is believed that Mata will make an announcement about his future soon, with football fans eagerly awaiting the news.

