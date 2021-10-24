Josh King takes dig at Everton after hat-trick

“I didn’t get given a chance.”

Josh King took a subtle dig at Everton after he bagged a hat-trick against them for Watford on Saturday afternoon.

King played for Everton last season, before moving to Watford, but his time at the club was underwhelming, scoring 0 goals in 11 games.

However, he wasn’t given all that many opportunities at the club, and this is something that he definitely hasn’t forgotten.

After he scored his three goals in the incredible game on Saturday, he said that he “had a point to prove” taking on his former club.

Josh King on hat-trick vs Everton.

He said: “I didn’t get given a chance. I did wake up today and had a feeling, because I was here and didn’t get given a chance. That’s football.

“I feel like every time someone doubts you or doesn’t believe in you you’ve got a point to prove, that’s me personally. I felt like I had a point to prove today.

“I know it’s not personal but I woke up this morning and said ‘I need to be on my A game today’. I didn’t expect the hat-trick to be honest, but I’ll take it.”

Even more incredibly, this was King’s 12th goal involvement against Everton in the Premier League.

Everton vs Watford

Rafa Benitez will be absolutely livid with the manner in which his team lost against Watford, as they were 2-1 up with just 20 minutes left, and they were at home.

Benitez is often praised for his defensive work, so he will be particularly furious with his side throwing away the game in such bizarre fashion.

On the other hand, Claudio Ranieri will be over the moon with the fight shown by his team a week after they were easily dispatched by Liverpool.

Full highlights of Saturday’s game can be seen here:

