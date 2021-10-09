Josh Cullen praises work of Stephen Kenny and Vincent Kompany in his development

He said that he and the rest of the Ireland players are “fully” behind Stephen Kenny.

Josh Cullen has praised the work of Stephen Kenny and Vincent Kompany in his development in a recent interview.

The Anderlecht midfielder made the bold move to leave West Ham and move to Belgium, a decision that he is reaping the benefits of now.

He recently discussed with talkSPORT the way in which his career is going, in an interview where he said that he and the rest of the Ireland team are “fully” behind Stephen Kenny.

Josh Cullen on Stephen Kenny

He said: “There’s no doubt that us as players are fully behind the manager.

“We believe in the process. Of course, we haven’t got the results we want and need, it’s as simple as that and there’s no hiding that. That can’t just rest on the manager’s shoulders. As players, we have to take responsibility as well.

“I think we are definitely moving in the right direction. I’ve said before that football is a results-based business [so] we can’t keep saying that we are improving. So, of course, we have to start winning games.

“We are fully behind the manager, there’s no doubt about that. We’re looking forward to the next international break coming up and hopefully, getting a couple of positive results.”

Cullen is likely to start against Azerbaijan for Ireland on Saturday evening.

Johs Cullen on Vincent Kompany

He also praised Manchester City legend Kompany, who is his manager at Anderlecht. He said that the hard-tackling defender likes to get involved in training, which comes as no real surprise to those who watched him play.

He said: “I look forward to coming in to training and learning off of him every day. He’s a great guy and a great manager and we want to give everything we can for him and I know the dressing room feels the same.

“He’s very hands on. I’ve had managers in the past that maybe like to take a bit more of a back seat. He’s involved daily on the training pitch, stepping into training and giving us pointers and advice as players and as individuals and as a team that is making us better constantly.

“He’s very in-depth with his gameplans and the amount of detail he goes into with the other coaches he has around him to prepare us for games on the opposition and what we’re doing well as a team and what we need to improve is second to none.”

The feeling is seemingly quite mutual between Cullen and Kompany, as his manager sung his praises earlier this year.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Josh Cullen, stephen kenny