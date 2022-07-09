Josh Cullen to Burnley all but confirmed – a shame for Ireland and Stephen Kenny?

He’s headed to the Championship.

When Vincent Kompany took over at Burnley, many speculated whether or not he would bring his trusty midfielder Josh Cullen to England with him to Turf Moor.

Kompany is evidently a big fan of Cullen, but the question was whether or not he would be willing to take a step down from the top of the Belgian league to the Championship.

Based on the most recent reports, it seems like Kompany is going to get his way, with Burnley poised to sign the Ireland international for a really reasonable fee.

Cullen missed training for Anderlecht this week as talks between him and Burnley intensified. A move is now likely to be announced in the coming days.

While it would be good to see Cullen play under a manager who clearly loves him (Kompany started the Irishman in every league game last season), the move does not come without issues either.

Josh Cullen to Burnley

Burnley are assembling a strong squad for the Championship, and Kompany is an exciting manager, but it is certainly no guarantee that they will come back up to the Premier League next season.

The Championship is an unforgiving league, and it is very easy to end up lost in the shuffle there, even if you’re a player as talented as Cullen.

From an Irish perspective, it was also nice to have one of our players representing the country in Europe, and god knows we have more than enough in the Championship already.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom.

Cullen playing for Burnley will likely mean that your average Irish football fan will have a better chance at watching him, and if he does help Burnley up to the Premier League, it will mean that one of Stephen Kenny’s most important players would be playing at the very top level.

