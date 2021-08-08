Jose Mourinho sent off in chaotic game against Real Betis

Not exactly out of character from the Roma manager.

Jose Mourinho was sent off in a game against Real Betis, following his animated protests towards the referee in the friendly.

Roma lost the game 5-2, and finished the game with only eight players on the pitch, as well as without their manager.

Jose Mourinho sees red against Real Betis

When the game was 2-2, Betis’ Alex Moreno appeared to handle the ball over the line to put the Spanish side ahead.

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off for his response to the goal being given, which prompted Mourinho to storm on to the pitch and also voice his frustration.

This led to the former Chelsea manager being sent off, but that wasn’t the end of the action. Betis went on to go 5-2 ahead, while Roma had another two players red carded.

In classic fashion, Mourinho sarcastically clapped the referee as he left the pitch.

Jose Mourinho takes charge of Roma

Roma and Mourinho’s league campaign will begin on 22 August, when his side will take on Fiorentina.

At the Italian club, he is reunited with former Manchester United player Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Smalling recently spoke highly of the Portuguese manager, and said that he was “excited” at the prospect of being managed by him once again.

Speaking to the BBC about potential issues they may have had when Mourinho was United boss, Smalling said: “Ultimately, if the manager wasn’t speaking about you and didn’t want you to play and push, that is when you need to worry because he has stopped caring about you, he doesn’t want you involved and he doesn’t want you to play,” said the centre-back.

“He is a born winner. He likes to push everyone to the limits. That is what he has done throughout his career and it has reaped results.”

