Jose Mourinho takes dig at last two clubs in classic Mourinho fashion

Jose Mourinho has taken a dig at his previous clubs during his opening press conference as Roma manager.

Mourinho, who has been sacked by his last three clubs – Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – made the point that what is seen as a “disaster” for him is something that “other coaches have never achieved in their lifetime.”

The Portuguese manager was officially revealed to the press for the first time as Roma manager on Thursday, where he didn’t miss a chance to have a go at some of his former employers.

“At my last three clubs I won the Premier League with Chelsea, I won three cups with Manchester United, I made it into the League Cup final with Tottenham,” Mourinho said.

We finished 12th the year before, and then we came 6th and qualified for the Europa League. What is a disaster for me is something that other coaches have never achieved in their lifetime.

“But that’s the way it is. It’s down to me.”

🗣️ "A disaster for me is something other coaches will never achieve in their lifetime…" Jose Mourinho was in good form at his opening press conference as Roma boss 👀 pic.twitter.com/zQxhwugju1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 8, 2021

Both Manchester United and Spurs are yet to win a trophy since getting rid of Mourinho, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having lost on penalties to Villareal in last season’s Europa League Final.

Chelsea meanwhile are the current holders of the Champions League, a trophy Jose hasn’t won since 2010.

Jose Mourinho on Tottenham.

It isn’t the first time that Mourinho has taken the opportunity to stick the boot into Spurs, who sacked him days before they took on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Final.

Just last month, he said: “So if you want me to be proactive now you can ask me, ‘how many trophies have you won in your career?’ And I’ll tell you 25 and a half. The half is the final that I didn’t play with Tottenham.”

