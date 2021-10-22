Jose Mourinho hits out at his squad after 6-1 loss in Europe

The meltdown is coming earlier than it usually does this time…

Jose Mourinho has hit out at his squad after Roma’s 6-1 loss in the Europa Conference League.

Rome went to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt, and got completely destroyed, much to the frustration of Mourinho.

He came out after the game in classic Mourinho style, and did the exact opposite of protect his players. In fact, he threw those involved in the defeat under the bus.

Jose Mourinho after 6-1 loss

He said: “If I had any doubts – and I didn’t have much – we have a very good team. We don’t have a very good squad. And today we played with that squad, and we were punished by that.

“At least the positive thing from now on is that nobody will ask why I always use the same players. If I could use the same players every week I would.

Manchester United fans will remember these types of quotes by Mourinho from when he was in charge of the club, specifically after a 1-0 loss to Brighton, where he played Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial instead of the injured Romelu Lukaku.

“For 10 months I get asked ‘why always Lukaku? Why always Lukaku? Why always this player?'” he said.

“‘That guy doesn’t have a chance to start, the other one is on the bench’. You know why now.”

The wheels are falling off Jose Mourinho’s bus?

This defeat came just days after Roma lost to Juventus in a crucial game in Serie A, where Mourinho’s side were admittedly quite unlucky not to get at least a point.

Tammy Abraham stuck the ball in the back of the net, seconds after the referee had blown for a penalty instead of playing advantage. Roma then missed the penalty, and Juventus went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Moise Kean.

However, his side do still currently sit in 4th place in Serie A, after quite an impressive start.

Most recently he distanced himself from the Newcastle job, insisting he is 100% focused on the Roma job.

