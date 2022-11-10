Jose Mourinho goes full Jose Mourinho in latest press conference

Wild comments from a manager.

Jose Mourinho absolutely tore into one of his players after a disappointing draw for his Roma side on Wednesday night.

Roma drew 1-1 with Sassuolo on Wednesday, with Tammy Abraham scoring a goal that was quickly responded to by Andrea Pinamonti.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said that his team was “betrayed” by one player, and that the attitude of the rest of the squad was acceptable.

He said that he told the player in particular after the game that he should focus on finding a new club in January.

Mourinho told DAZN: ‘It was a team that wanted to win against a tough opponent, I am sorry that the efforts of the team were betrayed by the attitude of one unprofessional player.

‘An unprofessional attitude that is not fair to his teammates, that is what disappoints me. A point away from home is still not a negative result and I am happy with the general attitude of my squad.’

When asked which player he was referring to, he said: ‘I won’t tell you. I had 16 players on the field tonight and I liked the attitude of 15 of them. In January, he needs to find himself another club.’

Many are speculating as to who the player in question might be, and drawing their own conclusions, though we’re sure it will become apparent when the next Roma squad is put out.

Heartbreak for Roma 💔 Just moments after Tammy Abraham scored what looked to be the winning goal, Sassuolo's Andrea Pinamonti pokes home an equalizer 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mU7HmznDYj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 9, 2022

Roma now find themselves in sixth place in the league, still well in with a chance to finish inside the top four.

They also just about qualified for the next round of the Europa League, which gives them another chance of securing Champions League football for next season.

This was the goal laid out by Mourinho going into this season, but based on this most recent press conference, many football fans will have a fairly good guess about how this is going to go.

