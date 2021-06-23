Jose Mourinho targets the one area England were “poor” against Czech Republic

Unsurprisingly, he has had a go at someone who he never got on well with.

England ran out 1-0 winners over Czech Republic on Tuesday to ensure they topped the group at Euro 2020, and Jose Mourinho was impressed.

By topping the group, England will now take on whoever finishes second in the ‘Group of Death’ between France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

Gareth Southgate’s side came out of the group stages without conceding a goal, and undefeated after victories over Croatia and Czech Republic and a draw with Scotland.

While looking solid at the back, the story is slightly different at the other end of the pitch, where his team has only scored two goals, both of which were finished by Raheem Sterling.

Jose Mourinho on England

Speaking after Tuesday night’s game, Mourinho said that England played with “great mobility in attack and great creativity”, but that there was one issue.

“The only negative thing I would say is they were very poor on attacking corners,” Mourinho told talkSPORT.

“The service was dramatically bad. They have so many good players to attack corners. Luke Shaw, in my opinion, very good tonight but very poor on the corner. Kalvin Phillips, the same.”

Jose Mourinho vs Luke Shaw

When Mourinho was Manchester United boss, himself and Shaw never saw eye to eye.

The Portuguese manager once said that Shaw only played well in one half of every match because he was directly in front of him, and Mourinho could “make every decision for him”.

He said: “We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities but he cannot play with my brain.”

Not too long after that, Shaw was dropped from the squad entirely, with Mourinho saying after one game: “Luke Shaw? It was difficult for him to be on the bench because I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Darmian, with Blind.”

