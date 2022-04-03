Jose Mourinho in heated exchange with journalist over radio comments

“You shit yourself a little bit in front of me…”

Jose Mourinho got in a heated exchange with a journalist over comments he made on the radio recently.

The veteran manager was being asked a question by a local reporter, who was clearly someone that Mourinho had an issue with.

In response to a harmless question, Mourinho said: “I was expecting a much more aggressive question, more negative and violent after I listened to you on the radio.

“I didn’t expect such an easy question. My conclusion is that you are much more aggressive and violent on the radio but when you come here you shit yourself a little bit in front of me.”

Not Jose Mourinho accusing a journalist of 's****** himself' in front of him 😂 pic.twitter.com/NC5C3Vm9QY — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) April 3, 2022

Jose Mourinho at Roma

This is not at all out of character for Mourinho, and it is the sort of thing he has been doing throughout his entire career.

Earlier in the season, after an embarrassing European defeat to FC Bodo Glimt, Mourinho had a go at a large chunk of his players, something that he has done at every club he has managed at.

He said: “If I had any doubts – and I didn’t have much – we have a very good team. We don’t have a very good squad. And today we played with that squad, and we were punished by that.

“At least the positive thing from now on is that nobody will ask why I always use the same players. If I could use the same players every week I would.” His Roma side are currently going through a phase of eight games unbeaten, though there are some disappointing draws in the mix. A top four finish would have been the goal going into the season, but this seems almost impossible now, with them sat in sixth place. He will be hoping to build on a mixed season next year, if he sticks around in Italy.

