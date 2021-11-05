Jose Mourinho fumes at referee in post-match interview

A really feisty post-match interview…

Jose Mourinho’s Roma side were held to a 2-2 draw by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on Thursday evening in the Europa Conference League.

Mourinho clashed with former Norwegian footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft after the game, as he fumed over some refereeing decisions he wasn’t pleased with.

Fjortoft was trying to get Mourinho’s thoughts on the game, but the Roma manager was careful with the words he was using, and instead asked the interviewer for his thoughts on whether or not his team deserved two penalties.

Jose Mourinho clashes with Jan Aage Fjortoft

Mourinho said in the interview that the referee should have to explain the decisions he made, but that unfortunately, this is not the case.

Just had a little “discussion” with Mourinho after the the game….he wanted me to analyze the referee. I told him his view was more important https://t.co/TNEYi53xw8 — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) November 4, 2021

This draw comes shortly after Mourinho’s Roma side lost 6-1 to the same Norwegian side in the away fixture.

Roma 2-2 Bodo/Glimt

Speaking to the club website after the game, Mourinho doubled down on his criticism of the referee on the night, and in the competition in general.

“People can talk about what they want – tactics, control – but the reality is it finished 2-2. They had two shots and scored two goals. We had I don’t know how many shots and scored two goals. But we also had two clear penalties. That’s how it goes.

“I don’t have an issue with the referee. Nevertheless, perhaps in the Conference League, they are not very good. Perhaps they are individuals who are just beginning their careers in European competition.

“But in the first meeting we lost 6-1 and I didn’t have one word to say about the referee, because that result depended on us and not him. But today, unfortunately, I have to say that once again we were denied two penalties. That’s too much.”

Next up for Roma is an away game against Venezia in the league.

