Jose Mourinho shares clip of himself managing after being sent off

Good to see him not taking the sending off to heart.

Jose Mourinho has shared a clip of himself managing after being sent off, alongside a funny caption.

Mourinho got a red card for dissent against Napoli at the weekend, in a game that finished 0-0.

Napoli had won every game in the season so far, so Mourinho won’t be too annoyed with a draw, and surprisingly he doesn’t seem too bothered by his red card either.

Jose Mourinho’s Instagram clip

A day or so after the game, he took to his Instagram (which he normally only does after a win), and posted a clip of him still trying to manage his team after he had been sent off.

His caption was: “When you have no ticket and you desperately want to watch a great football game.”

Jose Mourinho’s time at Roma

As is often the case with Mourinho when he first gets to a new club, things went really well for Roma at the start.

His side were top of the league after a month, and he had them playing some really nice football too. Tammy Abraham looked extremely dangerous up front, and Roma fans were starting to dream that the serial winner had got his swagger back.

However, since then, the side’s form has started to dip a bit, and Mourinho is back to his old ways too.

Days before the Napoli game, hit out at his squad after Roma’s 6-1 loss in the Europa Conference League to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

After the humiliating loss, Mourinho said: “If I had any doubts – and I didn’t have much – we have a very good team. We don’t have a very good squad. And today we played with that squad, and we were punished by that.

“At least the positive thing from now on is that nobody will ask why I always use the same players. If I could use the same players every week I would.”

