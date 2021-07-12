Jose Mourinho asks why Bukayo Saka took decisive penalty ahead of other England players

He also managed to get one final dig at Luke Shaw in.

Jose Mourinho has asked why Bukayo Saka took England’s decisive penalty against Italy on Sunday night ahead of more senior players.

Mourinho said that it was “too much” for Saka, who is still just 19, to “have the destiny of a country on his shoulders”, and that a more senior player should have stepped up instead in Euro 2020 final shootout.

Jose Mourinho questions England’s penalty approach.

“On the decisions of the penalty takers, I think it’s hard to leave Saka as the last one,” Mourinho told talkSPORT.

“I think it’s too much for a kid to have everything on his shoulders in this moment, but I don’t know, I have to ask that question to Gareth because many times what happens is that players who should be there are not there, players who should be there, they run away from the responsibility.

“And because I feel Gareth is such an honest guy and is so protective of his players, I don’t believe Gareth would ever say if ‘Player A’ or ‘Player B’ ran away or hid or said they were not ready to take one.

“Because, don’t ask me who because I will not tell you, but I was told 100 per cent that one player that could be in this team and was not in this team, one of the reasons was in the World Cup semi-final he should have taken a penalty and he refused.

“So sometimes these situations happen and honest people like Gareth don’t expose the player.

“I don’t know in this case, I really don’t know, but I think it doesn’t matter if you’re a great penalty taker or not.”

"You cannot sit there and have a young kid walk up ahead of you." https://t.co/JynWQF512u — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 12, 2021

Jose Mourinho on Luke Shaw.

Mourinho also seemingly used this as an opportunity to stick the knife into his former Luke Shaw one more time, while also saying that he feels “very sorry” for Saka.

He asked: “In this situation, where was Raheem Sterling?.

“Where was John Stones? Where was Luke Shaw? Why didn’t Jordan Henderson or Kyle Walker stay on the pitch?

“Because in reality it’s very, very hard for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to come and take a penalty after one touch on the ball.

“But for Saka to have the destiny of a country on his shoulders… I think it’s too much.

“We can speak about the previous days and how they were amazing at taking penalties, but the problem with penalties is it’s one thing is to take one in training and one thing to take in a match, and for those situations there is no way to train them properly because you can’t train with the real pressure, it’s something you only feel in that moment.

“Poor Saka, I just feel very sorry for him.”

