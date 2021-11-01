Jose Mourinho shares cryptic statement following AC Milan loss

The one thing we do know for sure is that he is not happy.

Jose Mourinho’s 43-game home winning streak came to an end on Sunday night, as his Roma side were beaten 2-1 by AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie scored the goals for the Rossoneri, with Stephan El Shaarawy’s emphatic finish coming far too late to rescue a point for Mourinho’s men.

Ibrahimovic really stole the show, scoring a gorgeous free-kick and then winning the penalty that Kessie scored, showing he still has immense ability at 40 years of age.

Jose Mourinho on AC Milan defeat

However, never to be outdone, it is Mourinho’s post-match statement that is grabbing the headlines on Monday.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said that his team showed respect for such an iconic football fixture, and that “others” did not.

Without elaborating, he simply said that it “annoyed him”, and that a lack of respect was shown to the Roma fans.

He said: “Well done to AC Milan. I don’t want to say anything else – because if I do then I won’t be in the dugout for next weekend’s game.

“I am a bit annoyed about the lack of respect shown tonight for our fans, for all of those who love this club. We had that respect, in a game where we didn’t play brilliantly but we at least tried everything to get back into the game.

“That respect for the contest, which we showed throughout, others haven’t given us tonight. And that annoys me. And that’s all I have to say.”

Roma 1-2 AC Milan

While the results have stopped going Mourinho’s way over the past number of weeks, he is still clearly enjoying himself out in Italy, happily posting memes on Instagram, when he’s not publicly tearing into his players…

His team currently sit in fourth place, 12 points off the top spot.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ac milan, jose mourinho, roma