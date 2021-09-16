Jorginho responds to Rio Ferdinand’s old criticisms perfectly

Some sweet revenge.

Jorginho has responded to Rio Ferdinand’s old criticisms of him brilliantly on Instagram.

Just hours after he was presented with the UEFA Player of the Year award on Tuesday night, the Chelsea midfielder took to Instagram to share an old clip on his Story of Rio Ferdinand criticising him.

Jorginho hits back at Rio Ferdinand

The video in question is admittedly two years old, but it’s clear that the Italian midfielder felt Ferdinand was giving him a hard time.

Ferdinand was speaking on BT Sport, and claimed that Jorginho’s presence in the team was holding Chelsea back during Maurizio Sarri’s time in charge of the London club.

He said: “Jorginho is someone who sets the tempo of a game. But how many assists has he got this season? Around 2,000 passes, no assists.

“He’s not a great defender. Once he plays against a big team he gets overrun in midfield. He can’t run. He doesn’t give you anything defensively, and he doesn’t give you anything at the other end of the pitch.”

The clip Jorginho shared on his Instagram was edited to show the Italian collecting his Player of the Year award immediately after Ferdinand’s comments.

Ferdinand also hit out at Jorginho’s performance in the FA Cup final back in May, and blamed him for not doing enough to stop Youri Tielemans’ game-winning goal.

He said: ““This is one area I don’t like in his game and it’s that he can’t get across the ground.”

Jorginho’s 2021

However since then, Jorginho has had an undeniably successful few months, and one that any player in the world would be jealous of.

He won the Champions League and Euro 2020, while playing a crucial part in both successful campaigns. He was then recognised for efforts, being awarded the UEFA Player of the Year award.

Speaking of the win, he said: “This award is for all the dreamers of the world, to inspire you to keep believing. Dreams can come true.”

