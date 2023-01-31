Arsenal agree deal with Chelsea for Jorginho

Let the deadline day madness begin.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Jorginho from Chelsea on transfer deadline day, according to reports.

David Ornstein, a reliable transfer specialist from The Athletic, has reported that Arsenal will pay Chelsea £12 million, with the player happy to make the move.

Arsenal have been frantically trying to sign a central midfielder this month, with the club reportedly offering £65 million for Moises Caicedo from Brighton, and it appears they have finally got their wish and brought in some reinforcements.

Jorginho, who is now 31, is expected to sign a one-and-a-half-year contract with Arsenal with the option of a further year.

According to The Athletic, Jorginho is anticipated to arrive at Arsenal’s training ground today, having also agreed to personal terms with the north London club. The deal is still subject to a medical.

Jorginho to make switch from Arsenal to Chelsea

Jorginho will join Arsenal at an extremely exciting time, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Having won the Champions League, the Euros with Italy and the Club World Cup all in the past few years, a Premier League winner’s medal would be a real feather in the cap of the Italian midfielder.

According to further reports, Arsenal refusing to break the bank for Caicedo is part of the London club’s plans to go all-out to try and sign Declan Rice in the summer.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have both started almost every game for Arsenal this season, so Jorginho is likely to be a back up for these two, and with Arsenal already out of both domestic cup competitions, many will feel like this is more than enough to get them over the line in the league.

Read next: The incidents which led to Joao Cancelo being moved on from Man City

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, jorginho