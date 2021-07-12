Jordan Pickford was in line to take England’s sixth penalty

The fallout from Sunday night’s match continues.

Italy won the Euro 2020 final against England on Sunday night, after a dramatic penalty shootout where five out of 10 penalties taken were missed. Jordan Pickford saved two penalties, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was the winning goalkeeper on the night, saving Bukayo Saka’s penalty to win Italy the game.

The discussion surrounding the penalty shootout remains ongoing, with many former footballers questioning the order in which the players went, and the actual players who took the shots themselves.

Gareth Southgate’s decision making will now be further called into question, as it emerged that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was in line to take the sixth penalty, if it got there.

Gareth going around his choices from Rashford onwards.

3 = Rashford

4 = Sancho

5 = Saka

6 = Pickford

7 = Phillips

Then he points to someone and says “eight”. Beggars belief how Pickford is taking one before other established outfield players. pic.twitter.com/WnpsiCwuSB — Limpar33 (@Limpar33) July 12, 2021

The video shows Southgate going up to players and seemingly informing them of the order they’re going to be taking the penalties in. After going through Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, Southgate points at Pickford to let him know he was going next.

While many are questioning why a goalkeeper would be so high in the pecking order, Pickford has actually stepped up in a shootout for England before, burying his penalty against Switzerland in the Nations League.

It seems that Kalvin Phillips was in line to take the seventh penalty, while the video does not show who Southgate points at when he says “eight”.

Jack Grealish took to Twitter to say that he did want to take a penalty, which has led to many questioning why a Premier League penalty taker would be so low in the pecking order.

Southgate said that the order of the penalty takers was based on form on the training ground.

Rashford and Sancho were only on the pitch for minutes before being asked to take crucial penalties, while Saka was also brought on as a substitute earlier in the game.

