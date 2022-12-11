Jordan Pickford demands “respect” from on-pitch cameraman

He wasn’t letting the cameraman near Harry Kane.

Jordan Pickford ushered a cameraman away from Harry Kane on the pitch after the final whistle, demanding “respect” from the person in question.

After the final whistle, Kane was clearly distraught, as he will feel responsible for letting his team and country down.

Kane missed a crucial penalty that would have surely brought the game to extra-time, not too long after scoring one past his club teammate Hugo Lloris.

Kane was understandably and visibly upset after the final whistle, as the cameras approached him, and all he could do was fall to his knees and try and hold back the tears.

Pickford attempted to keep the camera crew away, demanding “a bit of respect” be shown at that time, while Kane was clearly at his lowest.

While it is completely normal for cameras to come on to the pitch after one of the biggest sporting occasions of the year, Pickford is being praised for showing such support for his teammate.

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy told talkSPORT: “I think that was great what Pickford did getting the cameras away from him.”

Speaking after the game, Kane took ownership for the penalty miss, and said he feels as though that was the moment that decided the game.

“Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport.

“Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament – it means a lot.”

