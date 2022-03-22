Former Liverpool defender absolutely tears into Jordan Pickford

“The way he’s acting, the way he goes about things, it would drive me insane…”

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has absolutely torn into Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Warnock played for Everton’s biggest rivals for five years, and is now twisting the knife as Frank Lampard’s side find themselves right in the middle of a relegation battle.

While there are clearly a lot of problems at Everton, Warnock identified Pickford in particular as someone he would never want to play with.

Stephen Warnock on Jordan Pickford

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I wouldn’t want to play in front of Jordan Pickford, because I’d be thinking ‘please be quiet’. The way he’s acting, the way he goes about things, it would drive me insane…

“There is a way of doing it. He saves a shot and has a go at people for letting the shot come in at goal. You’re a goalkeeper, do your job and save the ball. Don’t moan at people for getting shots away.

“There’s a way of telling people ‘you’ve go to be tighter, you’ve got to be more organised’. He is aggressive every time that he comes out, he’s shouting at things.

“He’s just so animated, that for me, every time I see him I think there’s a mistake coming or he’s out of control in what he’s doing constantly.”

"He'd drive me INSANE… Do your job!" 😡 Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock's brutal analysis on Everton goakeeper Jordan Pickford 👇 pic.twitter.com/vQ3QZkPHc8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 21, 2022

Jordan Pickford at Everton

Footage of Warnock’s comments has been shared widely online, with the overwhelming majority seemingly in agreement with him.

Everton lost 4-0 to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday, with Pickford conceding four in the game.

Lampard’s side are one place above the relegation zone, and Pickford will have to seriously improve his performances if they are to have any chance of staying up this season.

