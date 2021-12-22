Jordan Henderson says player welfare doesn’t get the “respect it deserves”

“I don’t feel players get the respect they deserve…”

Jordan Henderson has said that he believes player welfare doesn’t get the “respect it deserves”, especially these days.

The subject of player welfare has never been as prevalent as it is now, with constant conversation about Covid-19, and whether or not sports should be going ahead at all.

Henderson feels like the Premier League Christmas period sums up people’s attitude towards player welfare, and that he feels something should change, especially in light of recent events.

The England international told The Guardian: “That has been like this for a few years now and it has been difficult but then, on top of that, you chuck in Covid and it becomes even harder and even worse. I am concerned that nobody really takes player welfare seriously.

“I think decisions get made – of course we want to play as footballers, we want to get out there and play – but I am worried about player welfare and I don’t think anybody does take that seriously enough, especially in this period, when Covid is here.

“We will try to have conversations in the background and try to have some sort of influence going forward, but at the minute I don’t feel the players get the respect they deserve in terms of having somebody being able to speak for them independently and having the power to say actually this isn’t right for player welfare.”

Henderson himself missed Liverpool’s exciting 2-2 draw with Spurs on Sunday as he was suffering from a cold, though it is not believed to have been Covid-related.

After a number of games were cancelled, many questioned whether or not there would be a winter break this season, but the Premier League have voted to continue with games as usual.

The next set of fixtures will begin on 26 December.

