Good news for Liverpool fans.

Jurgen Klopp’s latest comments on Jordan Henderson should delight Liverpool fans.

Earlier in the summer, it seemed as though surprisingly, Henderson’s time at Liverpool could be coming to an end.

Henderson had entered the last two years of his contract at Anfield and a number of reports (from The Athletic specifically) claimed that the “uncertainty leaves the door open for suitors of the talismanic midfielder.”

This led to shock interest coming from some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Paris Saint-Germain Atletico Madrid, who were both said to be eyeing up the midfielder.

However, despite giving Liverpool fans a bit of a scare, it seems that Henderson will be signing a new contract with the club, if Jurgen Klopp’s comments are anything to go by.

Speaking on Friday, Klopp was asked about Henderson’s future, and whether a new contract was looking likely. He said his captain dedicating his future to the club is “important”, and that it “will happen”.

He said: “We will sort it, we will sort it – however it will be then. But we will sort it, no doubt about that. It will get sorted.”

Speaking about his captain signing a new contract, he said: “I spoke yesterday to him and it looked like that, yes.”

Why Jordan Henderson will be sticking around at Liverpool

Stewart Downing explained during the summer why he felt his former teammate would stay at Liverpool, and it’s a perfectly valid reason if you ask us.

Downing said of Henderson: “He explained that Fulham wanted him and Liverpool were prepared to let him go. I said, ‘Do you want to go?’. He said, ‘No’. He told me that he wanted to be able to say one day that he only ever played for Sunderland and Liverpool. He didn’t want to be someone who went to eight or nine clubs in his career.”

