Mikel Arteta on conversation he had with referee Michael Oliver about in-game incident

The FA are investigating the incident in question.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday in an excellent game that made for a great advert for the Premier League.

However, one incident that took place during the match is being investigated by PGMOL, with it currently unclear what actually took place.

In the second-half, Jordan Henderson had a coming together with a number of Arsenal players in the box, while the ball was out of play.

Henderson seemed to enrage Arsenal defender Gabriel, as well as Granit Xhaka, who reacted angrily to whatever was said or done.

Jordan Henderson Gabriel incident

The game was stopped, and took a few minutes for it to begin again, as referee Michael Oliver deemed it necessary to go to the touchline to speak with managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp about what had happened.

While many are speculating about the incident, Oliver did not take any further action, aside from another conversation with both managers after the match.

Since then, it has been confirmed that the incident is being investigated, with the FA releasing a statement after the match ended.

“We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool,” an FA spokesperson said. “We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident.”

Unsurprisingly, Arteta has since been asked about the incident, with a reporter in the post-match press conference inquiring about the conversation Oliver had with he and Klopp.

Arteta smiled as he discussed what happened, insisting he didn’t want to go into any further detail.

He simply said: “There was an incident that happened, but whatever happens on the pitch stays on the pitch.”

🗣 "Whatever happens on that pitch, stays on that pitch." Mikel Arteta was asked for his comments on what Michael Oliver said to him and Jurgen Klopp on the touchline pic.twitter.com/91mU9RJf1A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2022

None of the players involved in the incident have released a statement, nor has Klopp, though it would not come as a surprise if that were to take place at some point on Monday.

