Jordan Henderson cleared of wrongdoing following Gabriel incident

The FA will not be taking any action.

Jordan Henderson has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation into an incident between him and Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

This comes after an investigation was launched following an incident between Henderson and Gabriel during Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Liverpool last month.

In the second-half, Jordan Henderson had a coming together with a number of Arsenal players in the box, while the ball was out of play.

Henderson seemed to enrage Arsenal defender Gabriel, as well as Granit Xhaka, who reacted angrily to whatever was said or done.

The game was stopped, and referee Michael Oliver walked over to Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta and let both managers know that something had happened.

An investigation was then launched by the FA, but Henderson has been cleared of any potential wrongdoing.

🗣 "Whatever happens on that pitch, stays on that pitch." Mikel Arteta was asked for his comments on what Michael Oliver said to him and Jurgen Klopp on the touchline pic.twitter.com/91mU9RJf1A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2022

Jordan Henderson Gabriel incident.

A statement released by the FA read: “Following an investigation into an allegation received by The FA in the Premier League fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC on Sunday 9 October 2022, The FA can confirm that it will not be taking any disciplinary action.

“The FA received a complaint about an incident involving two players in this fixture. As a result of the complaint, The FA conducted a full and thorough investigation.

“The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence. None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout.

“Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer.

“The FA continues to take all allegations received extremely seriously and would encourage anyone who believes that they have been the subject of or witness to abuse to report this through the appropriate channels. The FA receives a number of complaints in any one season and thoroughly investigates each one that it receives. Following consideration of all of the evidence received, not all cases will result in a charge being issued.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jordan henderson