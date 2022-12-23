Jonathan Walters linked with League of Ireland role

Exciting news for the club and the league in general.

Jonathan Walters has been linked with a League of Ireland move, with Waterford reportedly trying to bring him in as a coach.

The former Ireland international, who boasts an impressive record of 54 caps and 14 goals, has been doing his coaching badges and working with Stoke and Ireland underage sides.

Walters retired from playing professionally after suffering an Achilles injury while playing for Ipswich, and has since been taking the necessary steps to become a coach.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that Walters is poised to take up a role “overseeing football operations” at the League of Ireland First Division club.

Waterford look like they mean business going into the new season, as they are eyeing up moves for big players like Leigh Griffiths and Padraig Amond.

Griffiths has had a fine career in Scotland, though he is less likely to sign for the club than FA Cup legend Padraig Amond.

Amond, a Carlow native, has an excellent goalscoring record in England, and made the headlines over the past few years due to his magnificent performances in the FA Cup.

Walters is a player that Ireland fans always had a lot of time for, thanks to the amount of effort he gave on the pitch, and his commitment to the cause.

He also popped up with some huge goals for Ireland on the way to qualifying for Euro 2016, as well as some other memorable strikes.

Unfortunately, his time as an Ireland player did not end on the best of terms, with the former Stoke City attacker having a very public bust-up with assistant manager Roy Keane.

The two had issues with each other at Ipswich, and it continued to boil on international duty, though Walters maintains he doesn’t hold a grudge anymore.

