Johnny Kenny speaks following Shamrock Rovers move

A seriously good piece of business.

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the signing of Johnny Kenny on loan from Celtic, on Wednesday afternoon.

Kenny was one of the most exciting young players in the League of Ireland not too long ago, before making a move from Sligo Rovers to Celtic.

Unfortunately, he has failed to hit the ground running over in Scotland, and is coming back to Ireland to help Rovers’ title defence.

Still only 19 years of age, he still has a lot of learning to do, and Rovers could be the perfect place for him right now.

Speaking about the move, manager Stephen Bradley was clearly delighted to add some attacking reinforcements into the team.

He said: “We like his attributes and the way he plays the game. We’ve liked him and monitored him for quite some time. We tried to get him a couple of years back and it didn’t quite come off so we’re delighted to get him, because he has some really good attributes that we feel will improve the team.”

Johnny Kenny joins Shamrock Rovers

Interestingly, Kenny said that the way that young players are being developed at Rovers helped him make the decision to join the Tallaght club.

He said: “It’s massive for me because I really need a jumpstart to get back to what I was at Sligo. That was big for me. A lot of players Stephen has brought in have gone to the UK. That’s what I think I need.”

He continued: “There were a few clubs sniffing about. Once I spoke to Stephen and his ambition for the club with that they have done in the past few years winning leagues and qualifying for the group stage of the Conference League, you want to play at the highest level. That’s what I want to do and put a smile on my face and the fans.”

Shamrock Rovers will take on Kenny’s former club Sligo in their first game of the season, and the youngster couldn’t ask for a better start than to score against his old team.

Read More About: Johnny Kenny, Shamrock Rovers