John O’Shea’s response to Luis Figo nutmeg sums up his character

What a player, and what an attitude.

Irish football fans and Manchester United supporters will be all too familiar with the incredible attitude of John O’Shea.

A player who put in 110% every single time he took to the pitch, no matter where he was asked to play, or who he was asked to mark.

But one thing that is often forgotten about is how talented O’Shea was on the ball, and that immense ability he possessed.

Which is why it’s brilliant that once a year, the iconic clip of the Waterford man nutmegging Luis Figo – while he was one of the most feared wingers in the world – does the rounds online.

A big happy birthday to John O’Shea, the only Irish man to nutmeg Luis Figo 💪🏼🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/NlA7wzmB8I — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) April 30, 2019

In a recent interview with Man United’s official podcast, O’Shea was asked about some of his best moments in a red jersey, and obviously the Figo nutmeg came up.

But his response to the historic moment sums up exactly why he got as far as he did as a player.

John O’Shea on Luis Figo nutmeg

He said: “It’s crazy the amount of people that still talk about it and mention it. It was just one of those things…

“I was pure shocked. The game itself… it was weird, because when you’re left back the scenario for me would be easier coming back into the right foot. Obviously I’m naturally right-footed.

“Thankfully, when I did it, I was actually able to keep the ball and keep possession.

“But I would have gladly let Figo nutmeg me 100 times and we win the game, if you know what I mean. The fact that they went and knocked us out was annoying.

“I’ll always remember the manager saying afterwards… about our ages, and the level you need to get to to be dominant in Europe, and understand European football.

“They’d done us. It took a while to get there, but we did in the end.”

And indeed he did get there in the end, winning the Champions League in 2008, and captaining his side in a Champions League semi-final the year afterwards.

Exactly what a player with his attitude deserves.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: john o'shea, Manchester United