John O’Shea joins Ireland coaching staff for Euro 2024 campaign

John O’Shea has joined Stephen Kenny’s Ireland coaching staff, making the step up from the Under 21s.

The 118-cap holder and Ireland legend has been appointed as Ireland Assistant Coach ahead of Uefa Euro 2024 campaign.

The position has been vacant since John Eustace became Birmingham manager back in July.

O’Shea joined the Ireland U-21 coaching set-up in April 2020 and recently completed his UEFA Pro Licence with the FAI in December 2022, and is currently working through his UEFA MIP qualification.

O’Shea, who currently works for Championship side Stoke City as a first-team coach, will link up with the Ireland coaching set-up during international breaks, beginning in March for the start of the UEFA EURO 2024 campaign.

“We’re delighted to welcome John to the senior international coaching team,” said Kenny in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

“John had a brilliant career playing for Ireland right through from U15 to earning 118 caps for his country. Following that, he has committed himself to a career in coaching, working with both Reading and Stoke City for almost four years now.

𝗝𝗢𝗛𝗡 𝗢'𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗔 𝗝𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗙𝗙 🇮🇪 The 118-cap holder and Ireland legend appointed as Ireland Assistant Coach ahead of UEFA EURO 2024 campaign 🙌 Welcome John 💚 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 22, 2023

Speaking about taking the step up, O’Shea mentioned the exciting crop of Ireland players coming through, some of which he will know well from working with the Under 21s.

He said: “I’m delighted to join the Ireland senior international team coaching staff and looking forward to working with Stephen and the rest of the backroom team when the campaign begins in March.

“It was always an honour to play for my country and put on the green shirt so to join the coaching staff and work with the current group of players and staff is an amazing opportunity for me.

“We’ve got a really exciting group of players, a good mix of youth and experience, and some fantastic fixtures to look forward to this year so I can’t wait for it to begin and to get to work with the squad and staff.”

