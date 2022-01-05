John Egan: The frustration of being an Irish player in the transfer window

Where are all the offers?

Another transfer window has commenced, and with it comes countless rumuors and speculation, linking player X with club Y.

And while the vast majority of these links don’t come to fruition, a decent chunk of them do, or at least come close to doing so.

So why, amid all of the craziness, is nobody trying to sign John Egan?

John Egan deserves better

The Sheffield United defender finds himself in 13th place in the Championship, with his team needing an excellent second half of the season if they are to have any hope of securing promotion back to the Premier League.

And that is where Egan belongs, in the Premier League.

The Corkman proved himself when he was in the Premier League, and showed that he was more than capable of playing at the highest level.

At international level, he has never let the country down, to the point that Stephen Kenny recently suggested he should be playing in the Champions League.

John Egan transfer news

How, in a world where Harry Maguire was sold for £75 million, and Michael Keane for £30 million, is nobody willing to spend £20 million on Egan?

He would improve the majority of defences in the Premier League. Newcastle United could definitely do with him. He would be a dream for Marcelo Bielsa or Sean Dyche, and even further up the table, Brentford, Southampton and Crystal Palace would all be better off with him in the side.

Even some of the bigger clubs would be smart to give him a chance. Would he make Arsenal any worse if he played alongside or instead of Ben White?

But for some reason, there seems to be a lack of interest. This is common among Irish footballers. They very rarely get the big move they deserve.

Seamus Coleman had links with Barcelona and Arsenal when he was at his best, but it never worked out. Matt Doherty made the switch to Spurs, and that didn’t work out either. Shay Given went to Manchester City and was almost immediately replaced by Joe Hart.

An Irish footballer needs to get a big money move, and do well, to break the apparent curse that exists. Maybe John Egan will be the man to do it.

