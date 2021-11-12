The importance of Stephen Kenny’s John Egan comments

What Kenny said about John Egan was a breath of fresh air.

John Egan is currently slumming it in the Championship with Sheffield United. This division is not what it once was, and there is plenty of talent to be found throughout the league, but it’s quite the drop off from the Premier League.

While there is something to be said for loyalty, and trying to come back up to the Premier League with the lads you went down with, there comes a point when you also have to think about your own career.

Ireland’s defence

Speaking after Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Portgual on Thursday night, Stephen Kenny praised his defence, naming Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Egan in particular.

Three players who have served Ireland well for years, but also, three men who have been excellent for their clubs.

Duffy, granted, had a tough time at Celtic, but other than that, all three of these men have been without fault at club level for quite some time.

But for some reason, none of them ever got a big money move. None of them have ever played at the very highest level, while far worse players do so every single year.

Coleman definitely came close, with plenty of rumours linking him with a move away from Everton a few years ago. His leg break also came at an unfortunate time, but the point remains that one of the best right backs in the Premier League for the past 10 years never got a taste of the biggest stage.

The Kenny effect

The reasons for Irish players not really getting a sniff at the big clubs are plentiful, but the constant ideology being thrown around that we “don’t have the players” definitely didn’t help.

For years, Irish footballers were told by the media, the fans and their own coaches that they weren’t good enough, and we had to play a certain way as a result.

So to hear Kenny say after the game that Egan should be playing in the Champions League is not only great man-management, but it’s a breath of fresh air. It’s a reminder that we could “have the players”, and an announcement to the world’s biggest clubs that these Irish lads are worth taking a chance on.

Stephen Kenny: "I think we're improving as a team, but we still need to keep improving. Collectively, the players are getting better.. Shane Duffy coming into form has been massive for us as well. In my opinion I think John Egan can play in the Champions League." — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) November 11, 2021

Real Madrid may not be knocking on Egan’s door anytime soon, but Kenny’s words could at least be heard by a decent Premier League team, who could benefit from such a steady defender.

And even if they don’t, and Egan spends another season in the Championship, it won’t be for the lack of trying on Kenny’s part.

