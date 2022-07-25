Ireland defender laps up Kerry’s All-Ireland success

He was loving life.

Ireland defender John Egan was present in Croke Park to lap up Kerry’s All-Ireland success on Sunday, with the Sheffield United defender going back to his GAA roots.

Egan was front-and-center at the game, where he saw his beloved Kerry win the Sam Maguire thanks to a masterful David Clifford performance.

It was an excellent game, with Galway refusing to lie down for the favourites, with Shane Walsh in particular deserving of being on the winning side of the match.

As Irish sports fans will be well aware, Egan comes from GAA royalty, with his father, the late John Senior, a multiple All-Ireland and All-Star winner with Kerry.

Egan himself was born and raised in Cork, but his father John is a Kerry GAA legend, which explains why the Ireland international was so delighted with Kerry’s win after the game.

He shared a number of videos of the scenes from Croke Park just as the final whistle blew in Dublin on Sunday.

John Egan celebrates Kerry win

Egan, when asked in the past, has hinted that he would support Kerry over Cork, despite it being a controversial topic of conversation for him back home.

He said: “There’s no such thing as both, but I’m both. I’m a Kerryman born and raised in Cork. I grew up in Cork and loved it, but when it come to Gaelic football I’ve been Kerry mad from day one.

“Whenever someone brings it up they say ‘Stop sitting on the fence, you’re Cork or Kerry’, but it’s okay to be both in my situation.”

In fact, he has attempted to convert his Sheffield United teammates to GAA players and fans, but not to much avail.

He said: “But I have the hurleys in the car. So sometimes me and Enda [Stevens] would be pucking around. Enda is actually a very handy hurler, believe it or not! The lads would have a go, they would be throwing it up like a golf grip, so it is funny looking at them. But a few of them pick it up quite quickly.”

His father John has a statue in his honour erected in his native Sneem, just how deep the GAA runs in the Egan family’s roots.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: GAA, john egan