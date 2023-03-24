John Egan weighs in on Ireland goals debate

A hot topic at the minute.

John Egan has discussed the types of goals Ireland have been conceding lately, and how they can put a stop to it.

Much has been made about Ireland having the worst record in Europe when it comes to conceding from distance, especially after the two goals Latvia scored on Wednesday night.

Manager Stephen Kenny has already weighed in on the subject, and now one of his more senior players has been asked about it.

Egan refused to worry too much about it, though he did say they will work on trying to stop the same type of goals being scored.

John Egan on Ireland’s goals conceded

He said: “We analyse every goal we concede, and we nitpick to see where we can get better.

“I think the first goal last night was a wonder-strike and sometimes you can’t really do too much about it. But we’ll still nitpick at it, we’ll still look to improve and look to try and stop that happening.

“There have been a few wonder-strikes against us, and sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and give credit to the opposition.”

Speaking about dealing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe on Monday, Egan said: “We’ll start analysing France now leading up to the game.

“We’ve just had a game so we’ll start preparing now and do all of our analysis then…

“We’ve played some big teams in the past and done really well. We don’t fear anyone. We’re Irish. We’re playing at home in front of our fans. We’ve all seen big nights in the past in Dublin – and we want to go out there and give 100 per cent, get results.”

Ireland vs France kicks off on Monday night at 7.45pm.

