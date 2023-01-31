John Aldridge comes out in support of Fabinho following Evan Ferguson tackle

Bizarre comments from the former Ireland man.

John Aldridge has made some very strange remarks about Fabinho’s tackle on Evan Ferguson from last Sunday.

Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 on the day, advancing to the next round of the FA Cup, but it came at a cost with Ferguson picking up a nasty looking injury.

The initial reports coming out of Brighton imply that the injury is not as bad as it appeared at first, but Fabinho wasn’t to know that when he raked down on the back of the young Irishman’s leg.

Somehow, the Brazilian midfielder was not sent off for the horrible tackle, and Aldridge has almost praised him for what he believes was “just a late challenge”.

John Aldridge on Fabinho’s Evan Ferguson tackle

In his column in the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge said that the only good thing about Sunday’s game from a Liverpool perspective was the way they went about putting in crunching tackles.

Sorry but htf has Fabinho got away with this, 100% red??#LiVARpool do it again #FA you're a total joke!!

That is a terrible challenge & every man dog & women knows it!#BHALIV pic.twitter.com/E0G2jqAfAV — Steve Neary (@steveneary66) January 29, 2023

John Aldridge.

He wrote: “They know we’ve been getting bullied in some games recently, but we didn’t on Sunday and that was one good thing for me.

“I don’t mind yellow cards, don’t get me wrong. I don’t want people to get sent off.

“Fabinho’s was just a late challenge. I don’t think he meant to hurt Evan Ferguson.

“The manager’s said to them ‘Don’t mess about, get stuck in’, and that’s one thing you can say that the team did do against Brighton.”

One might have expected a bit more sympathy from one former Ireland striker to a current one, but it is clear where his allegiances lie when it comes to Liverpool.

If Ferguson’s injury is a long-term one, it will be a crushing blow for the youngster, as he has made such a promising start to life in the Premier League.

Stephen Kenny will hope that it’s less than two months until he is back on the pitch, ahead of Ireland’s Euros qualifier against France at the Aviva Stadium.

