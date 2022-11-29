Joey N’Do on the impact Chris Hughton is having on Ghana

The former Ireland man is at the World Cup.

Joey N’Do has offered an insight into the impact Chris Hughton is having on Ghana, following their excellent win over South Korea on Monday.

Hughton has been seen on the bench for Ghana’s two World Cup games so far, following his appointment as technical advisor earlier in the year.

After a difficult start to the World Cup (a narrow defeat to Portugal), Ghana bounced back and beat South Korea 3-2 in one of the games of the tournament so far.

It provided excellent entertainment for those who tuned in, as did N’Do, who was on punditry duty for RTE throughout the day.

N’Do offered an interesting insight into what he believes Hughton is currently being asked to do with Ghana, and the country’s football history in general.

Joey N’Do on Chris Hughton’s role at Ghana

He said: “He has nothing to do with coaching, Chris… I think his role will be more about mentoring the manager, and giving him advice.

“It’s important he does that, based on his experience. But in Ghanian culture, the first thing is always keeping the ball. For them, that’s so vital, in the way they play.

“That’s why it was a little bit strange seeing them play a 3-5-2 in their first game (vs Portugal), because for me it was a little bit too cautious.”

Hughton’s Ghana side now have a historic winner takes all game against Uruguay later in the week, to determine who advances to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Ghana will be particularly up for this game, as Uruguay denied them of the chance to advance to the semi-finals in the 2010 World Cup, thanks to a Luis Suarez handball.

The Black Stars will be out for revenge this time around.

Read next: Sergio Aguero responds to Canelo Alvarez’ threat to Lionel Messi

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chris hughton, joey ndo