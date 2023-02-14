Joey Barton sticks up for Glenn Whelan after leg-breaking tackle

“You mean 92 international caps, Glenn Whelan?”

Joey Barton has stuck up for Glenn Whelan after a nasty tackle put in by the Irish midfielder last season.

Barton is Whelan’s manager at Bristol Rovers, where the Dubliner is more of a coach at this point, though he is still registered as a player so he can line out when called upon.

Last season, Whelan was involved in a challenge that resulted in Portsmouth’s Louis Thompson fracturing his leg in two places.

Whelan only received a yellow card for the tackle, but Barton is still discussing the incident to people online who criticise the former Ireland international for the challenge.

After Barton took to Twitter to criticise referees in England, a number of fans took issue with his comments, insisting he was being hypocritical.

One Twitter user wrote: “Shut up you prick. One of your players broke a Pompey’s players leg in two places and you said it was a fair challenge.”

Barton stuck up for Whelan, citing his international career for Ireland, and saying that the challenge was an accident.

Joey Barton on Glenn Whelan challenge

Barton wrote: “One of my players?’ You mean 92 international caps, Glenn Whelan. It was a fair tackle James. We play a contact sport. Not sure which game you play. Accidents happen.”

‘One of my players?’ You mean 92 international caps, Glenn Whelan. It was a fair tackle James. We play a contact sport. Not sure which game you play. Accidents happen. https://t.co/Hr7Gflhlw5 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) February 13, 2023

At the time of the tackle itself, Barton cited Whelan’s international career too, though he has added a cap to the midfielder’s resume since August of last year.

He said: “They are screaming and jumping up. Maybe it’s because they have never played football.

“They think that’s how you are meant to behave. It shouldn’t be as an opposition manager screaming to get a 91-capped international dismissed from the pitch when he has clearly made contact with the ball. It is a foul and it is probably a yellow card.”

In reality, Whelan did play 91 times for Ireland, so Barton was correct in August of last year as opposed to his recent Twitter rant.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: glenn whelan, joey barton