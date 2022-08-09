Joey Barton’s Trevor Clarke comments should be a lesson to all young players

Be careful.

Joey Barton is being widely criticised for his ridiculous comments about former Shamrock Rovers player Trevor Clarke over the past few days.

For some bizarre reason, Barton came out in the media and said that he doesn’t trust Clarke, and that he made a mistake by extending his contract.

He elaborated: “I’ve been telling Trev all summer ‘I don’t trust you, you’re doing stuff in training, you’re not doing what I’m asking you to do, your retention of information, I’m struggling with because how many times am I going to show you?’

“He’s not 17 or 19, he’s 24 so at some point the penny has got to drop and after doing a year’s worth of work with him last year I just got to the point where we need to pull up stumps here and just draw a line under it.”

His comments are as strange as they are needless, but they should provide a valuable lesson to young footballers, particularly young Irish ones going to England.

Joey Barton’s bizarre comments

In the modern footballing world, players are often seen as mercenaries who show no loyalty and would leave their club in a heartbeat.

These Barton comments go some way in showing why this might be the case. When there is the chance you are treated like this, and spoken about like this, in public – why would you be instinctively loyal?

It’s a cruel game, where everybody involved has to be ruthless, but this incident only highlights the need for decisions to be made on a human level too.

It is very easy for a young Irish footballer playing in the League of Ireland to hear that an English club want him, and they’re going to double his wages.

It seems like a no-brainer to make the move. Or in England, someone could be playing in League One before making the move to a bigger club who seem like they want to give him the world.

But if you only look at contracts and numbers, you can end up in a nasty situation.

Players, and more importantly those around them, need to look at the exact thing they’re signing up for.

For League of Ireland players making the move over nowadays, it would probably be worth looking at how other Irish have done at the club they are linked with in recent times.

Does the manager have a track record of giving young players a shot? Is the manager loyal? Does the manager seem like a good person?

Young Irish footballers have more power than they think, and they should remember that when entering negotiations with clubs across the pond.

And a lesson that has seemingly been poignant for the past 20 years – stay away from Joey Barton.

