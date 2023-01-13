Eddie Howe discusses Joelinton drink-driving case

The Newcastle player was arrested on Thursday morning.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has discussed Joelinton’s alleged drink-driving offence, which took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Northumbria Police confirmed that the Brazilian was arrested on Thursday, over 24 hours after Joelinton scored the second goal against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Howe has spoken relatively honestly about the incident, and discussed what he feels the next step should be.

Eddie Howe on Joelinton drink-driving case

He said: “It came very much as a shock. A difficult situation. Joelinton is very remorseful, he was very upset yesterday. I think he knows the seriousness of the situation.

“I can’t go into too much detail out of respect for the case, but I think he understands his responsibilities, and we’re now in a position where we’re supporting him.

“We also understand as a football club the seriousness of the situation.”

Speaking about whether or not Joelinton will be dropped as punishment for the incident, Howe very much implied that he does not want to punish the Brazilian too much.

He said: “I’ll make a decision closer to the game in consultation with him. So I’m not 100% sure… Everything will be dealt with internally.

“Looking at Joelinton as a person, he is a very, very good professional. He’s hugely passionate about his football career… I was very surprised by what happened.”

Howe then said that the important thing is to not “overreact”, and that backing and supporting the player is the next step, as well as providing an education for him.

🗣️ “It came very much as a shock. A difficult situation. Joelinton is very remorseful, he was very upset yesterday. He knows the seriousness of the situation.” Eddie Howe on Joelinton after being charged with drink-driving. pic.twitter.com/qQgMBGb4Fe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 13, 2023

Newcastle’s next game is a home tie against Fulham, with both sides enjoying an excellent season so far.

Howe’s side cannot afford to lose the game, with the race for the top four heating up, while a win for Fulham would leave them in an excellent position in the hunt for Europa League spots.

Read next: Graham Potter responds to Joao Felix’s disastrous debut

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Joelinton, Newcastle