Michael Obafemi responds to former Wales international in Twitter spat

The former Cardiff and Wales player called the Ireland international a “shocking player”.

Michael Obafemi has responded to former Wales international Joe Ledley in a Twitter spat following Saturday’s game between Cardiff and Swansea.

After Swansea beat Cardiff 4-0 on Saturday, former player Ledley took to Twitter to say that the performance wasn’t good enough from this Cardiff team and even stated he didn’t even think Swansea were good on the day.

This tweet has since been deleted, but not before a Swansea fan could reply to it with a picture of Obafemi celebrating in front of the Cardiff fans.

Ledley replied to the picture of Obafemi to say that the Ireland international may have scored against his former club, but that he is a “shocking player”.

Yea scored but shocking player — Joe Ledley (@joe16led) April 2, 2022

Joe Ledley vs Michael Obafemi

Obafemi took his time before replying to Ledley, insisting that the Welshman “nibbled” at the Swansea fan who was clearly trying to rile him up.

From Ledley’s perspective, it was not the right time to describe Obafemi as a “shocking player”, given he had just scored two goals in a comprehensive win against his old side.

Obafemi is well and truly in the bad books of all Cardiff fans, especially after his controversial celebration on Saturday.

After giving his side the lead, Obafemi performed a ‘swim away’ celebration, which makes light of an infamous 1980s fan clash between the two sets of supporters.

Michael Obafemi

Ledley’s comments look even more foolish given the fact Obafemi was also named in the Championship team of the week, after Saturday’s win left Swansea one place above Cardiff in the league.

The 21-year-old recently turned down an international call-up for Ireland, with Stephen Kenny explaining that the player had hesitations due to his injury record.

However, Kenny seemed confident that he will be a part of his plans going forward.

