Former Republic of Ireland international Joe Kinnear diagnosed with dementia

His wife described the situation as “heartbreaking”.

Former Republic of Ireland international Joe Kinnear was diagnosed with dementia back in 2015, it has emerged.

The 74-year-old played for Ireland a total of 26 times, before going on to manage after he retired. He had spells in management at Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, as well as a few years in India and Nepal.

Joe Kinnear diagnosed with dementia

His wife confirmed his diagnosis in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, where she said that he is now in the “late stage”.

She said: “He started to get moody – a bit depressed. I thought, ‘This isn’t right.’

“Then he got aggressive in certain situations. It just wasn’t Joe. It was a problem trying to get him to see somebody but we eventually got him to a doctor and he was diagnosed in 2015.

“They classed it as early onset vascular dementia and, since then, he has just deteriorated. He’s in the late stage. It is heartbreaking to see how someone can change.

“He was larger than life. He loved people. He’d walk in a pub, buy everyone a drink, tell funny stories and be the life and soul of the party.”

Dementia among former football players

Recent research has found that former footballers are three and a half times more likely to die from a brain disease compared to the general population.

This led to Gary Lineker calling for a trial to ban heading from football completely over fears that the practice is linked with dementia amongst former pros.

He said: “It’s too big a coincidence, it has to be associated with heading the ball. Do you want to take heading out of the game? No, I don’t think so, but I think you can take heading out of training, or limit it massively.

“It’s hard to imagine the game without heading, but maybe it’s worth trialling to see what it looks like.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: dementia, joe kinnear