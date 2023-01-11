Footage of Joe Hodge bullying Thiago Alcantara shows his tenacity

Not giving him a second…

Joe Hodge was given a start in the FA Cup against Liverpool on Saturday night, with Wolves travelling to Anfield and drawing 2-2 with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Wolves will actually feel hard done by to have only gotten a draw against a strong Liverpool side, as two big VAR calls went against them on the night.

Mo Salah’s goal stood despite him being in an offside position when the ball was initially played into the box, while Wolves had a late goal ruled out due to a very narrow offside, that was seemingly given due to some sort of malfunction with the VAR cameras.

There will now be a replay at Molineux, which both teams likely could do without given the hectic nature of the footballing schedule in England.

Hodge will likely be rewarded with another start against Liverpool in the replay, and rightfully so, as he put in a real shift at Anfield on Saturday.

One moment in particular showed Hodge not giving Liverpool’s midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara a second on the ball, much to the delight of the Wolves fans in attendance.

Joe Hodge vs Thiago Alcantara

Brilliant footage from @Wolves of young Joe Hodge not giving Thiago a moment's peace on Saturday night 💪 Perhaps he'll be trusted to do a similar job against the French and Dutch later this year ☘#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/9Bnv6Sn92h — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 9, 2023

Hodge has impressed every time he has been given a chance to play for Wolves’ first-team, so much so that he is now a regular off the bench in the Premier League and seemingly a starter in cup competitions.

With Wolves in a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hodge given more significant minutes as Julen Lopetegui looks to rotate his squad and manage his players in the right way.

Between Hodge, Nathan Collins and the potential for Connor Ronan to play over the next few weeks, Wolves must be becoming every Irish football fans’ second team at this point.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Joe Hodge, wolves