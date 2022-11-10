Wolves Irish trio impress in Carabao Cup win

They got the job done.

Wolves defeated Leeds 1-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with their young Irish trio all playing their part in the hard-fought win.

Nathan Collins started at the back, unsurprisingly, while midfielders Joe Hodge and Connor Ronan also were given a chance to show what they can do.

Hodge has made a couple of appearances off the bench in recent weeks, and he has impressed the Wolves fans, while Ronan has shown since the beginning of the season that he is far too good to be playing youth team football at his age.

Hodge and Ronan made up a strong midfield three for Wolves, and it was one that overcame a decent Leeds side put out at Molineux.

Speaking after the game, caretaker manager Steve Davis spoke about why he gave the youngsters a chance in Wednesday’s game.

Steve Davis on Joe Hodge and Connor Ronan

He said: “These sorts of games give you an opportunity to see them, and for the new manager and the staff who are here tonight, watching the game, to see what they can do as well.

“It wasn’t the only reason I put them in the team, the reason was because they’re good enough to make a difference. I was pleased with their performances, and I thought they contributed to the game really well.”

Collins played a crucial part in winning the ball back for the only goal of the game, while Ronan went close with a cheeky backheel effort in the second-half.

A number of Wolves fans online feel as though the team looks more balanced with Hodge in it, and are insisting that he play against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

New manager Julen Lopetegui’s staff were in attendance at Wednesday night’s game, and if they were impressed by Hodge, he could well receive more minutes than usual in the Premier League this week.

Highlights of the game can be seen below:

