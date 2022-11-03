Joe Hart has perfect response to handball decisions against Real Madrid

His side conceded two penalties on the night.

Joe Hart had the perfect response to the two handball decisions given against his Celtic side in Wednesday night’s match against Real Madrid.

Celtic lost their final Champions League game of the season 5-1, going behind early to two penalties.

The Scottish giants had the perfect chance to get back into the game when they were given a penalty themselves at 2-0 down, but Thibaut Courtois made a great save.

Another penalty for Real Madrid! Seems a bit harsh coming from close range, has VAR got this one right? 🤔#UCL pic.twitter.com/3U80Sr08RZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

Speaking after the match, Hart summed up his opinion on the modern handball rule, and the decisions given against his side on the night.

Joe Hart on Real Madrid vs Celtic

Asked about the penalties, Hart told BT Sport after the game: “Look, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t think either of them intentionally used their hand. I think that goes without saying.

“Matt said that his hands were inside his body and it hit him… what do they want to do? Chop his arms off?

“And obviously Moritz just slightly misjudged one and then it hits his hand.

“I’m not gonna sit here and moan about penalties. We’ve just been we’ve been beat 5-1 by a very good team.

“That does set the tone but we got a penalty and we missed it so there you go.”

Hart went on to say: “They’re ruthless, I’ve not had much to do… apart from fish the ball out my net five times.”

Hart’s words will likely resonate with a lot of football fans, who feel as though the handball rule is getting both more confusing and more ridiculous by the day.

"Never nice to concede 𝙩𝙬𝙤 soft penalties" 🙄 "They're ruthless, I've not had much to do… apart from fish the ball out my net five times" 🫠 Honest as always from Celtic captain Joe Hart after a difficult loss against Real Madrid #UCL pic.twitter.com/7vXatKdsij — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

Celtic finished in last place in their group in the Champions League, and they will be disappointed with the amount of chances they missed in every game they had in the tournament.

However, they will take some peace in the fact they had a better campaign than their fierce rivals Rangers. More on that here.

