Joe Brolly calls out alleged hypocrisy of Roy Keane’s Qatar rant

Joe Brolly has called out the alleged hypocrisy of Roy Keane’s rant about the 2022 Qatar World Cup, that the Corkman made on Tuesday morning.

Keane was covering the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia game for ITV, when he went on an impassioned rant about how the World Cup should not be happening in Qatar in the first place.

Keane said: “The World Cup shouldn’t be here. It’s been mentioned about the corruption regarding Fifa. But the way they have treated migrant workers and gay people…

“That needs to be brought up. They shouldn’t have the World Cup, you can’t treat people like that… We all love football and we’re on about spreading the game, but to just dismiss human rights like this is not right.

“It shouldn’t be here,” Keane concluded.

Footage of Keane’s speech was then widely shared on social media, with the majority of people praising the former Ireland captain for his take.

However, Brolly took issue with it, clearly accusing Keane of hypocrisy due to the fact that he is being paid to work in Qatar, despite his beliefs.

He took to Twitter to sarcastically compare to Nelson Mandela, in light of people “fawning” over him.

Joe Brolly on Roy Keane

He wrote: “People fawning over Roy Keane. “The World Cup shouldn’t be here” he says, yet there he is, in person, at the World Cup. Soccer’s very own Nelson Mandela.”

People fawning over Roy Keane. “The World Cup shouldn’t be here” he says, yet there he is, in person, at the World Cup. Soccer’s very own Nelson Mandela. https://t.co/LsCHyrVBrB — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) November 22, 2022

One of Brolly’s followers replied to criticise Keane for leaving the 2022 World Cup in Saipan, to which the Derryman replied: “I think it was that he had to sit with the ordinary passengers on the plane.”

Given Keane isn’t exactly active on social media, we don’t expect to see or hear a response from the Corkman, especially as he is likely busy with his World Cup commitments.

