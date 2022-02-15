Joao Cancelo opens up on “horrific” burglary incident

An extremely strong attitude.

Joao Cancelo has opened up about the “horrific” burglary incident that “terrorised” his family earlier this season.

Cancelo was the victim of the shocking incident at the end of December in 2021, which left him with a nasty scar on his face.

The thieves took expensive jewellery from Cancelo’s house, as the Manchester City wing-back attempted to fight them off.

Speaking ahead of his Champions League game against Sporting in his home nation of Portugal, Cancelo has opened up about how he now feels about the terrifying incident.

Joao Cancelo on violent robbery

He said: “That’s life. It happens in life. It was horrific, it terrorised my whole family. Specifically my family. I know how to deal with it, but my family didn’t deserve to go through that.

“I lost my mother and I had to continue, as I said, there have been lots of obstacles in my life and I’ve had to get over them.

“I’ve got to where I am today, and I’ve become a stronger player mentally. That’s how I want to keep going on. However much I can drop my head or if people want to make me suffer, they won’t achieve it.

“I always like to think positively, that’s how I can live my life in the best way possible.”

Joao Cancelo

The Portuguese wing-back has been one of the best players in the Premier League so far this season, and he has had an incredible output for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He is well able to play on the left or right of the pitch, and his technique when passing and crossing the ball has proved to be one of City’s best attacking tools so far this season.

If City are to finally do what they have been desperate to do and win the Champions League, Cancelo will undeniably be at the heart of it.

