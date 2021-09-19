Football legend Jimmy Greaves passes away, aged 81

The World Cup winner passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Football legend Jimmy Greaves has passed away, aged 81. The striker played for Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, AC Milan and West Ham throughout his illustrious career, among other clubs.

Greaves, who remains the club’s top scorer, had an incredible strike rate at Spurs – 266 goals in 379 appearances, scoring 220 goals in 321 league games.

He scored 37 league goals in the 1962/63 season, which remains Spurs’ greatest ever individual goalscoring season.

While his club record was remarkable, he had a similarly impressive one for England, where in just 57 appearances for his country, Greaves scored 44 times.

He was also part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad.

Jimmy Greaves dead at 81

Tottenham Hotspur released a statement on Sunday morning, where they said “football will not see his like again”.

We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves. We extend our deepest sympathies to Jimmy's family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Jimmy. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021

The statement read: “Within a few months of arriving at the Lane, Jimmy won his first senior medal as we retained the FA Cup, and he scored the opening goal in our 3-1 win over Burnley at Wembley.

“The following season, the goals flowed at an incredible rate. His brace in the European Cup Winners’ Cup Final helped us to a 5-1 demolition of Atletico Madrid, as we became the first British club to win a European trophy.

“When Jimmy topped the First Division goalscoring charts in 1964/65 with 29 goals, he became the first player to do so in three consecutive seasons and he broke the 20 league goals barrier in three other campaigns for us. His final honour for us came in the 1967 FA Cup Final, playing his part in our 2-1 win over his former club Chelsea.

“He left Spurs in March, 1970, to join West Ham United, before retiring at the end of the 1970/71 season at the age of 31. In October, 1972, a crowd of 45,799 gathered at White Hart Lane to pay tribute to Jimmy in his Testimonial match against Feyenoord.

“He was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list at the end of 2020. Football will not see his like again.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Irene, their four children, 10 grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

